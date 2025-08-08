 Skip to content
8 August 2025 Build 19532363 Edited 8 August 2025 – 19:09:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Version 1.5.16 - 2025-08-08

  • Added
    • Support for managing brightness
    • macOS: Native Apple Silicon (ARM64) support


  • Changed
    • Improved multiple display support
    • Removed gamma and added brightness control for all window options
    • Fullscreen toggle behavior is more reliable and preserves window size/position between modes
    • Updated and expanded game controller mappings for broader device support


  • Fixed
    • Control UI wasn't showing proper input keys
    • Title screen fire sound wasn't adjusting based on sound volume setting
    • Fixed window positioning in fullscreen windowed mode
    • Fixed potential crash when checking empty UI state
    • Fixed Sepicles effect
    • Fixed window resizing issue
    • Menu UI now resizes correctly when the window size or display orientation changes
    • Fixed ethereal projection visual issues

Changed files in this update

