- Added
- Support for managing brightness
- macOS: Native Apple Silicon (ARM64) support
- Support for managing brightness
- Changed
- Improved multiple display support
- Removed gamma and added brightness control for all window options
- Fullscreen toggle behavior is more reliable and preserves window size/position between modes
- Updated and expanded game controller mappings for broader device support
- Improved multiple display support
- Fixed
- Control UI wasn't showing proper input keys
- Title screen fire sound wasn't adjusting based on sound volume setting
- Fixed window positioning in fullscreen windowed mode
- Fixed potential crash when checking empty UI state
- Fixed Sepicles effect
- Fixed window resizing issue
- Menu UI now resizes correctly when the window size or display orientation changes
- Fixed ethereal projection visual issues
- Control UI wasn't showing proper input keys
Flamebreak - 1.5.16 Patch: Brightness; Fullscreen; Fixes
Update notes via Steam Community
Version 1.5.16 - 2025-08-08
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows 64-bit Flamebreak Windows Depot 399642
- Loading history…
macOS 64-bit Flamebreak Mac Depot 399643
- Loading history…
Linux 64-bit Flamebreak Linux Depot 399644
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update