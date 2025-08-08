 Skip to content
8 August 2025 Build 19532353 Edited 8 August 2025 – 18:46:23 UTC by Wendy Share
Step into a haunting journey where shadows whisper and reality bends. In Searching for Love in Dreams, you’ll question whether you’re chasing the truth… or simply the echoes of your own mind.

Navigate eerie, haunted corridors, unravel cryptic puzzles, and witness surreal, psychedelic visions that peel back the secrets of the past.

Experienced from a first-person perspective, this exploration-driven, narrative-focused psychological horror adventure places you in the shoes of a strong female protagonist, caught in a tangled web where reality and fantasy blur beyond recognition.

Are you ready to face what lies within… and beyond?

Contact: darkrookinteractive@gmail.com

