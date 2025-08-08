 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Mafia: The Old Country Battlefield™ 6 Marvel Rivals Call of Duty® The First Descendant
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
8 August 2025 Build 19532344 Edited 8 August 2025 – 19:09:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

📢 Patch Notes

In this update, we have made several improvements and bug fixes to enhance combat tension and overall game quality.

🔧 Fixes & Improvements

  • Bug Fix: Fixed an issue where the falling gimmick did not appear.

  • Combat Balance Adjustments:

    • Increased the damage of Chapter 3’s gimmick to add more tension to battles.

    • Reduced monster evasion rates for fairer combat.

  • UI/System Fix: Fixed a skill window bug in Chapter 3-2.

  • Skill System Upgrade: Increased elemental skill attack ratios and added new elemental attacks.

  • Level Design Improvements: Adjusted certain areas to improve gameplay flow.

Your feedback is always a great help.
We will continue to update the game to provide a more enjoyable and polished experience.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1842321
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link