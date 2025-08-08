📢 Patch Notes

In this update, we have made several improvements and bug fixes to enhance combat tension and overall game quality.

🔧 Fixes & Improvements

Bug Fix : Fixed an issue where the falling gimmick did not appear.

Combat Balance Adjustments : Increased the damage of Chapter 3’s gimmick to add more tension to battles. Reduced monster evasion rates for fairer combat.

UI/System Fix : Fixed a skill window bug in Chapter 3-2.

Skill System Upgrade : Increased elemental skill attack ratios and added new elemental attacks.

Level Design Improvements: Adjusted certain areas to improve gameplay flow.

Your feedback is always a great help.

We will continue to update the game to provide a more enjoyable and polished experience.