📢 Patch Notes
In this update, we have made several improvements and bug fixes to enhance combat tension and overall game quality.
🔧 Fixes & Improvements
Bug Fix: Fixed an issue where the falling gimmick did not appear.
Combat Balance Adjustments:
Increased the damage of Chapter 3’s gimmick to add more tension to battles.
Reduced monster evasion rates for fairer combat.
UI/System Fix: Fixed a skill window bug in Chapter 3-2.
Skill System Upgrade: Increased elemental skill attack ratios and added new elemental attacks.
Level Design Improvements: Adjusted certain areas to improve gameplay flow.
Your feedback is always a great help.
We will continue to update the game to provide a more enjoyable and polished experience.
Changed files in this update