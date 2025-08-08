Hello! Thank you for your patience while I took some time to rest and work on optimization and minor bug fixes. I am now planning and developing a larger update for Hachishaku which I plan to launch in October probably. I hope to add the 'Chado's Nightmare' mode with new costumes and lots of adjustments. Then I will begin work on the next game! I am taking some time to decide the waifu that will chase us due to Steam's new rules. I am concerned about using Hanako-san due to these rules even though I plan to make her an adult the height may cause issues. So I will change the plan and announce it soon on twitter/X, so make sure you are following me there!
- Fixed a bug where the jizo could be dropped in certain locations and no longer picked up
- Updated game to UE 5.6 for better performance
- Improved overall optimization and stability.
- fixed a bug on the goth outfit where her torso would sometimes disappear
- blocked the "Call" ability while in hiding spots
- added infinite stamina to gravure mode
Small Patch 2.4
