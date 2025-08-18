We’re thrilled to announce that Pixelmash 2025.2 has arrived, and it brings one of the biggest additions yet to your animation toolkit: layer effects are now fully animatable using keyframes!

This opens the door to all kinds of dynamic possibilities for your pixel art. Imagine a lightning bolt whose glow pulses and fades over time, a character whose clothes shift color as they power up, or a shifting ground shadow that adds depth to a moving scene. Now, effects like Glow, Colorize, Drop Shadow, and more can change over time — seamlessly integrated into Pixelmash’s animation timeline alongside layer transforms and vector shape tweening. The result? Complex animated effects made far easier than in traditional pixel art editors.



We’ve also made the Auto Limit Colors effect much more reliable, making it even better for converting photos or illustrations into authentic pixel art palettes. Plus, several bugs have been squashed to keep your workflow smooth and frustration-free.



We can’t wait to see the creative animations you bring to life with this new update!

Give us feedback and show us what you're working on on the Pixelmash Discord: https://discord.com/channels/1204551781409890366/1204567179203321946

Feature List

Added keyframe animation support for all layer effects

Greatly improved reliability of Auto Limit Colors effect

Various bug fixes and performance improvements



