 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Mafia: The Old Country Battlefield™ 6 Marvel Rivals Call of Duty® The First Descendant
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
8 August 2025 Build 19532044 Edited 8 August 2025 – 18:09:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Servers will be down momentarily.

- Ghost 'ambush' changed from 25% defense bypass with backup weapons > 25% increased defense damage with backup weapons (was causing much higher damage than intended).
- Rolling (on ground) will clear 2 ticks of any current burn debuff.
- Burn ticks dont deplete while moving over default max speed (8 m/s, unless rolling ofc, giveth and taketh).
- Neuro-Link Desync no longer drains Core charge, static 15 vital damage (more focus on the debuff).
- Desynced will make you an enemy to ally devices (beware of your own turret frens).
- Desync added properly as a debuff, with icon, so will now correctly be affected by debuff duration modifiers.
- Neuro-Link devices now have different 'hack times' for when used while scanning.
- Combust and Spike now currently have a 3 second hack time, Parasite and Desync have a 2 second hack time.
- Adjusted detection visibility angle, you were able to detect targets off the side of the screen slightly (on standard aspect rations, widescreen users would have an advantage).

Changed files in this update

Windows English Depot 1872911
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link