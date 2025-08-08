Servers will be down momentarily.



- Ghost 'ambush' changed from 25% defense bypass with backup weapons > 25% increased defense damage with backup weapons (was causing much higher damage than intended).

- Rolling (on ground) will clear 2 ticks of any current burn debuff.

- Burn ticks dont deplete while moving over default max speed (8 m/s, unless rolling ofc, giveth and taketh).

- Neuro-Link Desync no longer drains Core charge, static 15 vital damage (more focus on the debuff).

- Desynced will make you an enemy to ally devices (beware of your own turret frens).

- Desync added properly as a debuff, with icon, so will now correctly be affected by debuff duration modifiers.

- Neuro-Link devices now have different 'hack times' for when used while scanning.

- Combust and Spike now currently have a 3 second hack time, Parasite and Desync have a 2 second hack time.

- Adjusted detection visibility angle, you were able to detect targets off the side of the screen slightly (on standard aspect rations, widescreen users would have an advantage).