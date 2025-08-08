Servers will be down momentarily.
- Ghost 'ambush' changed from 25% defense bypass with backup weapons > 25% increased defense damage with backup weapons (was causing much higher damage than intended).
- Rolling (on ground) will clear 2 ticks of any current burn debuff.
- Burn ticks dont deplete while moving over default max speed (8 m/s, unless rolling ofc, giveth and taketh).
- Neuro-Link Desync no longer drains Core charge, static 15 vital damage (more focus on the debuff).
- Desynced will make you an enemy to ally devices (beware of your own turret frens).
- Desync added properly as a debuff, with icon, so will now correctly be affected by debuff duration modifiers.
- Neuro-Link devices now have different 'hack times' for when used while scanning.
- Combust and Spike now currently have a 3 second hack time, Parasite and Desync have a 2 second hack time.
- Adjusted detection visibility angle, you were able to detect targets off the side of the screen slightly (on standard aspect rations, widescreen users would have an advantage).
Playtest patch
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows English Depot 1872911
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update