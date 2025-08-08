- New areas and districts added
- Improved NPC AI with memory-based reactions
- Dynamic dialogues based on relationships
- Crime system: illegal items, weapons, hacking
- Choice-based quest system
- Timed missions and improved illegal races
- Improved city map and passenger system
- Clothes change anytime
- Social interactions with NPCs
- Firearms and software shops (Fixer)
- Three graphics quality modes
- New audio system (master + radio volume)
- Showers now available in hotels
- Car recovery service added
- Improved operator animations
1.5 Update
