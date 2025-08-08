 Skip to content
8 August 2025 Build 19532022 Edited 8 August 2025 – 19:09:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • New areas and districts added
  • Improved NPC AI with memory-based reactions
  • Dynamic dialogues based on relationships
  • Crime system: illegal items, weapons, hacking
  • Choice-based quest system
  • Timed missions and improved illegal races
  • Improved city map and passenger system
  • Clothes change anytime
  • Social interactions with NPCs
  • Firearms and software shops (Fixer)
  • Three graphics quality modes
  • New audio system (master + radio volume)
  • Showers now available in hotels
  • Car recovery service added
  • Improved operator animations


