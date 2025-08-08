PVKII 1.0 is Here!

Pirates Vikings & Knights II is officially out of beta with the 1.0 release!

With this release comes the 4th pirate class, and 12th class overall — the Pirate Buccaneer. The release also features several new combat mechanics, multiple new maps and game modes, and more balance changes than you can throw a keg at.

Continue reading for more information on the Buccaneer and release notes. But first, a thank you to our community!

To The Finest Crew!

It's been over 6,500 days since PVKII was unleashed. Since then, we’ve sailed a long and thrilling course — shaped by countless hours of passion and the unwavering support of our community. Every clan formed, battle fought, and inside joke has driven us forward, inspiring new features, improvements, and stories that we never could have imagined alone.

As we launch our 1.0 Release, we honor the tireless work of absolutely every single individual who has lent their talent over the years. Thank you to the developers, creators, testers, translators, and everyone else whose contributions built this world. Thank you to the fans for believing in us, for your feedback and camaraderie, and for making PVKII more than a game — it’s a legacy we share together!

For ZeroTron

PVKII 1.0 is dedicated to the memory of ZeroTron, who passed away in May of this year. He was ambitious, barrels of fun, and had a heart of gold. Raise your tankards to ZeroTron!

With all that passion and creativity fueling us, let’s look to the future and what the 1.0 era brings to PVKII.

Pirate Buccaneer

Voiced by: Ki "Trenchdog" McKenzie, the Buccaneer is the latest class to join the scurvy Pirate crew, and the 12th and final playable character in PVKII. Wielding a sledgehammer, hatchet, boarding hook, and fiery special, you do not want to get in the way of this big man nor his pet cat, Luna.

Trailer and Release Notes

Watch the trailer and read the release notes on our official website!

Recommended Servers

The following servers are a blast to play on! We recommend these:

House of Rum

Hammerclan

EU

Get The Booty!

As we step into this 1.0 era, we invite both new adventurers and veteran swashbucklers to dive in, chart new battles, and help write the next chapter of a game that truly belongs to all of us.

This is Pirates Vikings & Knights II.