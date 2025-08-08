Dragging items onto the drop area inside the inventory will now drop the item where the player is looking (if the crosshair isn't facing anything, the item will drop in front of the player, just like before)



Dropping items from your inventory by dragging them onto the drop area (not via quick drop) can now directly interact with most workstations



Campfire spits will now show ghost placeholders when you're looking at them (if you have a fitting food item in your inventory), indicating that the item can be placed there



Added multiple control remapping options



Added multiple gamepad (controller) control remapping options



Deconstructing a water wheel now returns resources



Computer terminals inside racks can now also be interacted with by pressing 'E'



Tool racks can now hold hammers



Increased torch performance by approximately 60%



Changed the rendering method of the planet orbiting the world, which fixes rendering issues with the clouds in front



Fixed reloading leather inside tanning racks



Fixed some problems that occurred when adding resources to building placeholders in co-op mode



Fixed multiple air tanks connecting to the refill station



Changed the ship cargo description to clarify that you need to place chests inside



Revised Spanish translations



