8 August 2025 Build 19531759 Edited 8 August 2025 – 18:09:16 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Fixed an issue that prevented workers from restocking display shelves.

Resolved a model mix-up on the store window for Epic sets.

Changed files in this update

