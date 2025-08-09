Hi everyone, as promised, this is a quick first patch, here's what changed ✨



✅ Adjusted some book tags.

✅ Fixed a couple EN typos.

✅ Fixed customization tutorial bug on controller.

✅ Fixed jumping visitors at the supermarket.

✅ Fixed rare vanishing shelves bug in the recommendation screen.



⚠️We've temporarily disabled cloud saves, as there was a bug with cross-platform saves vanishing completely! We've prepared a fix, but just want to make sure to check in with Steam before setting it live ⚠️



Thank you everyone for your diligent and detailed reports! We'll continue to tinker away on them during the weekend 🔧