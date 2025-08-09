Hi everyone, as promised, this is a quick first patch, here's what changed ✨
✅ Adjusted some book tags.
✅ Fixed a couple EN typos.
✅ Fixed customization tutorial bug on controller.
✅ Fixed jumping visitors at the supermarket.
✅ Fixed rare vanishing shelves bug in the recommendation screen.
⚠️We've temporarily disabled cloud saves, as there was a bug with cross-platform saves vanishing completely! We've prepared a fix, but just want to make sure to check in with Steam before setting it live ⚠️
Thank you everyone for your diligent and detailed reports! We'll continue to tinker away on them during the weekend 🔧
