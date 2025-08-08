- Reworked Talisman system
- Reworked and improved UI related to Talismans and Sigils
- Added weapon HUD
- Added ability to toggle between equiped weapons and talismans using dpad
- Added extra talisman and sigil to mage intro
- Added some extra Cave-dungeon content
- Added cry for help from hostage during rescue quest
- Improved dungeon-boss loot-pool
- Improved input reading during conversations
- Fixed issue where npc's following somebody else might stutter in their movement
- Fixed issue with beam-magic not playing after being used before
- Fixed issue where hostage could walk through prisonbars
- Fixed issue where on death and retry before saving you would restart in the evening
- Fixed issue where certain grass-details would not spawn around grass-allowing POIs
- Fixed issue where boss-loot would not be dropped in dungeons
