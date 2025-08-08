 Skip to content
8 August 2025 Build 19531703 Edited 8 August 2025 – 18:09:21 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Reworked Talisman system
  • Reworked and improved UI related to Talismans and Sigils
  • Added weapon HUD
  • Added ability to toggle between equiped weapons and talismans using dpad
  • Added extra talisman and sigil to mage intro
  • Added some extra Cave-dungeon content
  • Added cry for help from hostage during rescue quest
  • Improved dungeon-boss loot-pool
  • Improved input reading during conversations
  • Fixed issue where npc's following somebody else might stutter in their movement
  • Fixed issue with beam-magic not playing after being used before
  • Fixed issue where hostage could walk through prisonbars
  • Fixed issue where on death and retry before saving you would restart in the evening
  • Fixed issue where certain grass-details would not spawn around grass-allowing POIs
  • Fixed issue where boss-loot would not be dropped in dungeons

