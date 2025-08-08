Sorry if our first patch took a bit longer than expected, we are a small team and already working hard on the next entry in the series (Demonherd Dungeon)... so it took me a while to find the time to fix stuff here! Anyway, all the most glaring bugs should be fixed with this first update!
Some small bugfixed and additions to provide a bit more guidance in the first hours of the game.
Fixed a bug with "Tome of Climax" giving you the Soft Shield spell instead;
Fixed a bug with some collisions: Now Skuffel will no longer be able to leave the map and escape her dungeon! The goblin stays in:
Fixed a bug with the Dog Quest updating incorrectly if you talk to her before doing her quest; Sadly, this fix is not retroactive so if you already encountered it you will likely be unable to properly complete the quest;
Added a dialogue with an npc close to the city entrance providing some infos on the "Rock Smash Tome" location. Since it's required to the main quest progression, we agree that leaving the player to randomly stumble upon it wasn't the best idea.
Other minor bugfixes.
We leave you with a pic of Sasha:
Changed files in this update