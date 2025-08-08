 Skip to content
8 August 2025 Build 19531588 Edited 8 August 2025 – 18:09:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
fixed achievements not popping up until the game is closed
fixed the sextant rack causing all balls to no longer score when sinking
fixed the felt not changing visually when continuing a game
fixed the pockets not resetting visually when starting a new run
fixed wishing well pocket crashing the game
removed life bridges (they didn't do anything)

Changed files in this update

