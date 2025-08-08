fixed achievements not popping up until the game is closed
fixed the sextant rack causing all balls to no longer score when sinking
fixed the felt not changing visually when continuing a game
fixed the pockets not resetting visually when starting a new run
fixed wishing well pocket crashing the game
removed life bridges (they didn't do anything)
Drop Pockets 0.76.92 - EA
