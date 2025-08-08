Hey drafters!



We’ve just rolled out Update 1.01l for Huddle Genius, and it comes with some exciting improvements to help you draft sharper than ever.



🖱️ Interactive Player Popups

Drafting just got more intuitive! The player popup window now features:



Team and Position Colorization for faster visual parsing



Richer Player Info to help make quick decisions



New Hover Support in the Soft Targets section – just point and learn!



🎯 QB Targeting Logic Revisited

We’ve taken another pass at Quarterback Targeting to enhance its behavior:



More Randomized Selections



Stronger Emphasis on Lower-Exposure QBs, giving your builds more uniqueness and upside



We’re continuing to refine the experience and appreciate all the feedback. More updates and tools are on the way soon!



As always, happy drafting — and good luck in your leagues!



💻 The Huddle Genius Team