8 August 2025 Build 19531565 Edited 8 August 2025 – 17:19:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Hey drafters!

We’ve just rolled out Update 1.01l for Huddle Genius, and it comes with some exciting improvements to help you draft sharper than ever.

🖱️ Interactive Player Popups
Drafting just got more intuitive! The player popup window now features:

Team and Position Colorization for faster visual parsing

Richer Player Info to help make quick decisions

New Hover Support in the Soft Targets section – just point and learn!

🎯 QB Targeting Logic Revisited
We’ve taken another pass at Quarterback Targeting to enhance its behavior:

More Randomized Selections

Stronger Emphasis on Lower-Exposure QBs, giving your builds more uniqueness and upside

We’re continuing to refine the experience and appreciate all the feedback. More updates and tools are on the way soon!

As always, happy drafting — and good luck in your leagues!

💻 The Huddle Genius Team

Changed files in this update

Windows English Depot 2356872
