👩‍🍳👨‍🍳 Greetings Chefs!

🎉 The wait is over! Kebab Chefs - Bakery DLC is OUT NOW! And it's available for FREE! 🥖🍞🥐🥨🥪🥯

Everything have started with our observations on the mechanics that favored by players in Kebab Chefs. Turns out that players love baking in the game! That's how we decided to make a seperate game mode focusing on the baking side of our culinary adventure!

We've been working on this DLC as we're working on a new, seperate game and designed an experience as you're starting a new game. We're grateful to our community for making Kebab Chefs happen. We wanted to thank you for supporting us during Early Access by preparing this free DLC ❤️

A note in advance: This update also contains QOL improvements and bug fixes for the game. Kebab Chefs steps up to version 0.5 with this patch. Please do continue reading for the full list of changes below.

☕ WHAT'S NEW WITH BAKERY DLC? 🧁

🔪 New Items

🧇 New Recipes

Fire up the ovens everyone! We've got a lot of new recipes for you! Even more than you could expect from a single update! And it's not only new recipes, we also have them with various types, flavors and colors that you can choose to bake from!

☕ Coffees – From a rich espresso to a creamy cappuccino.

🥖 Baguettes – Crispy crust, fluffy inside.

🍞 Sourdough Breads – Tangy, hearty, and oh-so-satisfying.

🍯 Brioches – Soft, buttery, and perfect for a sweet bite.

🍕 Focaccia Bread – Fresh herbs, olive oil, and savory toppings.

🍫 Brownies – Chewy, chocolatey goodness.

🌈 Macarons – Colorful, delicate, and customizable.

🥐 Croissants – Flaky, buttery perfection.

🍩 Donuts – Glazed, frosted, or sprinkled to your heart’s content.

🍥 Cinnamon Rolls – Warm, sweet, and swirled with icing.

🧁 Cupcakes – A canvas for your creative toppings.

🍪 Cookies – Crispy, chewy, and endlessly customizable.

🥧 Apple Pie – A slice of classic comfort.

🍰 Cakes – From simple slices to layered masterpieces.

🥨 Pretzels – Soft, salty, and perfect with coffee.

🍪Dough Shaping Machine

A machine that helps you to accelarate your dough shaping for pastries! Now you can load your dough into this machine and create your with a single click!

Coffee Machine: An essential station for your unique café experiences! All the equipment a barista could dream of is at your service!

🎂 Sprinkle Decorations

Decorative frosting containers that you can use to customize your bakery art! You can distribute them on top of your frostings, cookies, donuts and cakes by taking some into your sprkinle shovel!

🍦 Cream Frosting With Pastry Bag

A pastry bag is like a painter's brush or a writer's pen. It is a must-have in pastry making!

🧁 Cookies to boxes, 🥖Baguettes to shelves!

Your bakery will be more stylish (and practical) with those sweet boxes! You can pack up macarons, cookies, and baguettes in corresponding boxes and packages. Perfect for takeaway orders, gift-ready presentation, or just adding that extra touch of professionalism to your shop. Time to wrap up your goodies and send customers home with treats they can’t wait to open!

🖐Pick Up & Carry Multiple Items!





Tired of carrying items one by one? Now you can carry multiple items at once! We've been getting a lot of feedbacks about being have to carry one item at a time was making gameplay much harder. Now you can pick up and handle up to 5 items!

🛍️ Daily Orders

A new feature to keep your ovens even more busier every day! You’ll receive a special pastry order with a short note from your customer. Bake their requested treat, pack it up with care, and deliver it by placing it in the mailbox in front of your café.

It’s a cozy new challenge, perfect for showing off your baking skills and brightening someone’s day. It pays of pretty well!

🔊 Sound Effects Overhauled

We’ve reworked every single sound effect in the game to make your culinary chaos feel more alive and satisfying. From the hiss of the grill to radio effect inside the restaurant, every audio detail has been freshly mixed and mastered for a richer, more immersive experience! Let us know if you've liked the new SFX!

⚙️Bug Fixes and General Changes

> Fixed Gourmets won't sit at tables.

> Mixer bowl containings get desyncronized across players

> Fixed skewers shrink in size when they stacked on top of each other

> Optimized items in drawers.

> Complete rework of npc pathfinding system.

> Fixed customer synchronization issues.

> Fixed customer behaviors.

> Fixed issues about placing items on top of each other.

> Fixed issues related to restaurant queue outside.

> Fixed flying items in freezers / drawers.

> Rework of MixerBowl product selection menu

> Fixed issues related to attaching items.

> Fixed highlights on objects sometimes are not visible.

> Fixed customer highlight was buggy.

> Rework of dish dirtiness & dish stocking system.

> Fixed waiters sometimes won't collect dirty plates.

> Fixed waiters going outside

> New waiter behavior: Waiters can place clean plates to plate shelf.

> Fixed players were able to jump over the fence in 2nd restaurant.

> Fixed tablet ui issues related to gamepad controls.

> Fixed gamepad related issues

> Improved customer behavior while entering & leaving the restaurant. They are not colliding with each other anymore.

> Fixed some customer groups were trying to sit on unavailable chairs.

> Fixed chatbox ui position, chatbox appearing / disappearing.

> Fixed in-game settings screen.

> Fixed interacting with items was moving the item too far away from the player.

> Fixed can't attach items to Dessert Tray.

> Rework of mission synchronization.

> Added world barriers for photo mode. Photo mode is now available in home too. Photo camera flies more smoothly.

> Fixed players were able to pick up plates of eating customers.

> Fixed tutorial issues.

> Fixed door interaction by mouse hover. Now, mouse hover only opens the door. You need to click it to close.

> Fixed issues related to dishwashing.

> Fixed npcs in bar.

> Fixed baked items turns into raw after customer picks them.

> Fixed industrial deep fryer

> Fixed taking items to plate while moving.

> Fixed MixerBowl sometimes wasn't synchronizing its content.

That'll be all for this update. We hope you'll enjoy the new Bakery DLC also the improvements and fixes made for the game!

You can join our discord community or open a ticket on steam if'd like to share your opinions with us!

Kebab Chefs Discord

Have fun! ❤️

Biotech Gameworks Team