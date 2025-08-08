This build has not been seen in a public branch.

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hello adventurers!



The first phase of the Treasure Vault Overhaul we teased earlier is now complete — and it’s ready for everyone to try via our Steam Testing Branch!

We’ve rebuilt the treasure system from the ground up for clearer progression, stronger build variety, and more satisfying runs. Jump in, explore the changes, and help us fine-tune the experience with your feedback!

💎 What’s New in This Testing Branch

Treasure Pool Expanded → Over 280+ treasures including brand-new items, reworked classics, and hybrid build components.

Treasure Effects Overhauled → Clearer build paths and more intuitive upgrade logic.

Hidden Drop-Weight System → Improves build consistency while keeping treasure choices exciting.

Core Mechanics Tweaks → Critical hit rules, attack power calculations, and skill power formulas refined.

New Cross-Archetype Interactions → Fire + Poison synergy, Red-type Fire Slash, and attribute-switching slashes.

🔓 How to Join the Test

The overhaul is currently exclusive to the Steam Testing Branch so your main Early Access saves remain untouched.

To access:

Right-click Lost Castle 2 in your Steam Library. Select Properties. Go to the Betas tab. Choose Beta Test from the dropdown menu.



📢 We Need Your Feedback

This is a big update — your thoughts are crucial!

Love the new builds? Tell us why!

Concerned about certain stats or balance? Let us know!

We’ll keep adjusting balance, pacing, and treasure power based on community feedback to make this system deep, fun, and fair.

📅 Release Plan

If feedback is positive: We aim to merge the overhaul into the main build by the end of August .

If more polish is needed: We’ll keep it in the testing branch until it’s ready for full release.

🌐 Stay Connected

Thank you to every player who tests and shares feedback.

The new era of builds begins now — come help us shape it!

🐦 Follow us on X: @LostCastle2Game

🌌 Check out our BlueSky: LostCastle2Game

👾 Revived Reddit Community: r/LostCastle – Join the discussion, share your tips, and show off your best loot!