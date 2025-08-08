 Skip to content
8 August 2025 Build 19531325 Edited 8 August 2025 – 17:06:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Fixed a few issues related to Swap/Change Party Member when related to Battle (should be all fixed now).
  • Fixed a small edge case related to Doodad Selection when switching projects.

