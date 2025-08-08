Trams now appearing at the entrance of castles (Decoration).
Selenite infinity sound bug fixed.
Evangeline, Leonard, and Draculara Castle safe zones updated.
Balthazar Castle loading scene fixed.
Draculara room right wall collider properly implemented.
Selenite entrance ground tiles fixed.
Small Updates V0.1.171
