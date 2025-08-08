 Skip to content
8 August 2025 Build 19531268 Edited 8 August 2025 – 19:19:17 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Trams now appearing at the entrance of castles (Decoration).

  • Selenite infinity sound bug fixed.

  • Evangeline, Leonard, and Draculara Castle safe zones updated.

  • Balthazar Castle loading scene fixed.

  • Draculara room right wall collider properly implemented.

  • Selenite entrance ground tiles fixed.

