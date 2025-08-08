 Skip to content
8 August 2025 Build 19531223
Update notes via Steam Community

Further fixes and improvements in this update! Things are starting to look a lot more solid. I've noticed some great feedback around hunting/combat being a bit lackluster and will continue to tackle addressing that over the next few updates. Appreciate your patience!

Fixes

  • Fixed fish that die in inventory losing their blight infection level

  • Fixed fish dying as soon as they are dropped

  • Fixed fish meat harvested from alive fish not being 100% condition

  • Fixed missing localization for body part buttons in the health status window

  • Fixed text in the buttons on each injury UI element overflowing the button bounds in certain languages

  • Fixed triangular walls not being able to connect with the bottom point of inner corner lumber rafters

  • Fixed the "transfer all" item action not respecting construction material requirement limits (would transfer more items than required for a building, potentially losing the extra items)

  • Fixed covered clay jar contents getting wet when held or dropped on the ground (not placed)

  • Fixed "add materials" button for building upgrades (ex. raft -> raft with storage) not doing anything due to a wrong calculation of current materials on the building

  • Fixed thick log -> short plank recipe not producing the stated amount of short planks (increase from 8 to 12)

  • Fixed "planted" versions of certain plants (with 4 stakes around them) being spawned randomly in the world

  • Fixed missing icon for melted pine resin in the journal catalogue

Additions

  • Added search functionality to journal catalogue

Other changes

  • Gameplay time text for saves is no longer capped to "100+" hours

  • Reworked placement of short planks sawed out of logs and thick logs to look nicer

Changed files in this update

