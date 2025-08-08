Further fixes and improvements in this update! Things are starting to look a lot more solid. I've noticed some great feedback around hunting/combat being a bit lackluster and will continue to tackle addressing that over the next few updates. Appreciate your patience!

Fixes

Fixed fish that die in inventory losing their blight infection level

Fixed fish dying as soon as they are dropped

Fixed fish meat harvested from alive fish not being 100% condition

Fixed missing localization for body part buttons in the health status window

Fixed text in the buttons on each injury UI element overflowing the button bounds in certain languages

Fixed triangular walls not being able to connect with the bottom point of inner corner lumber rafters

Fixed the "transfer all" item action not respecting construction material requirement limits (would transfer more items than required for a building, potentially losing the extra items)

Fixed covered clay jar contents getting wet when held or dropped on the ground (not placed)

Fixed "add materials" button for building upgrades (ex. raft -> raft with storage) not doing anything due to a wrong calculation of current materials on the building

Fixed thick log -> short plank recipe not producing the stated amount of short planks (increase from 8 to 12)

Fixed "planted" versions of certain plants (with 4 stakes around them) being spawned randomly in the world