8 August 2025 Build 19531083 Edited 8 August 2025 – 17:09:19 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
🎴 Ninja & Samurai Card Glow-Up
・Improved card art for these iconic warriors.

📚 Few extra JLPT N5 Quizzes Added
・More on the way!

✏️ Hiragana Mnemonics Expanded
・5 New Hiragana さ、し、す、せ、そ mnemonics added to make remembering characters easier.

ロック (Rock) on the Move
・Your rocky foe now struts around with a brand-new walking animation!

-> More updates coming your way!
やった～！「yay!」>_<

Feedback always helps!
Hop into the PLAYNESE Discord from the main menu or Steam page.

またね！
Light :>

