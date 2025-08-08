🎴 Ninja & Samurai Card Glow-Up

・Improved card art for these iconic warriors.



📚 Few extra JLPT N5 Quizzes Added

・More on the way!



✏️ Hiragana Mnemonics Expanded

・5 New Hiragana さ、し、す、せ、そ mnemonics added to make remembering characters easier.



ロック (Rock) on the Move

・Your rocky foe now struts around with a brand-new walking animation!



-> More updates coming your way!

やった～！「yay!」>_<



Feedback always helps!

Hop into the PLAYNESE Discord from the main menu or Steam page.



またね！

Light :>