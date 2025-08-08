🎴 Ninja & Samurai Card Glow-Up
・Improved card art for these iconic warriors.
📚 Few extra JLPT N5 Quizzes Added
・More on the way!
✏️ Hiragana Mnemonics Expanded
・5 New Hiragana さ、し、す、せ、そ mnemonics added to make remembering characters easier.
ロック (Rock) on the Move
・Your rocky foe now struts around with a brand-new walking animation!
-> More updates coming your way!
やった～！「yay!」>_<
Feedback always helps!
Hop into the PLAYNESE Discord from the main menu or Steam page.
またね！
Light :>
BUILD 2.7: Steps in Stone & Study 📜
