Combat

Fixed an issue where the unique Broadsider, Grand Finale, did not have the same damage as a standard Broadsider.

PTS Locker Update

Your favorite storage facility has been filled with some new toys! We have added the Plan rewards from Mischief Night to the locker so that you can have the chance to craft and test them out if you would like.

Please let us know if you run into any issues with these rewards.

Bat Plushie

Bat Plushie Backpack

Cauldron Hot Tub

Crooked Metal Fences

Deathclaw Gargoyle Statue

Large Deathclaw Gargoyle Statue

Jack-O'-Lantern Backpack Flair

Jack-in-the-box Backpack

Scorpion Plushie Backpack

Hay Bale Throne

Spooky Scarecrow Outfit

Spooky Scarecrow Headpiece

Scorpion Plushie

Skeletal Weapon Rack

Boney Arm Sconce

Workshop