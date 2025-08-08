 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Mafia: The Old Country Battlefield™ 6 Marvel Rivals Call of Duty® The First Descendant
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
8 August 2025 Build 19530990 Edited 8 August 2025 – 19:09:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Combat

  • Fixed an issue where the unique Broadsider, Grand Finale, did not have the same damage as a standard Broadsider.

PTS Locker Update

Your favorite storage facility has been filled with some new toys! We have added the Plan rewards from Mischief Night to the locker so that you can have the chance to craft and test them out if you would like.

Please let us know if you run into any issues with these rewards.

  • Bat Plushie

  • Bat Plushie Backpack

  • Cauldron Hot Tub

  • Crooked Metal Fences

  • Deathclaw Gargoyle Statue

  • Large Deathclaw Gargoyle Statue

  • Jack-O'-Lantern Backpack Flair

  • Jack-in-the-box Backpack

  • Scorpion Plushie Backpack

  • Hay Bale Throne

  • Spooky Scarecrow Outfit

  • Spooky Scarecrow Headpiece

  • Scorpion Plushie

  • Skeletal Weapon Rack

  • Boney Arm Sconce

Workshop

  • Various Fixes and improvements

Changed files in this update

Client_Exes Depot 1836201
  • Loading history…
Client_Archives Depot 1836202
  • Loading history…
Client_Corefiles Depot 1836203
  • Loading history…
Localization_English Depot 1836205
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link