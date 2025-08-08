Combat
Fixed an issue where the unique Broadsider, Grand Finale, did not have the same damage as a standard Broadsider.
PTS Locker Update
Your favorite storage facility has been filled with some new toys! We have added the Plan rewards from Mischief Night to the locker so that you can have the chance to craft and test them out if you would like.
Bat Plushie
Bat Plushie Backpack
Cauldron Hot Tub
Crooked Metal Fences
Deathclaw Gargoyle Statue
Large Deathclaw Gargoyle Statue
Jack-O'-Lantern Backpack Flair
Jack-in-the-box Backpack
Scorpion Plushie Backpack
Hay Bale Throne
Spooky Scarecrow Outfit
Spooky Scarecrow Headpiece
Scorpion Plushie
Skeletal Weapon Rack
Boney Arm Sconce
Workshop
Various Fixes and improvements
