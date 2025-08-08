 Skip to content
8 August 2025 Build 19530922 Edited 8 August 2025 – 16:26:19 UTC by Wendy Share
* Added new quests in Northern Wastes
* Slightly reduced Drakelings damage
* Fixed bug affecting to Lorekeeping profession value
* Fixed typo in "Druvina's Blight" tooltip
* Drakelings now will glow in the dark

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2241381
  • Loading history…
Linux Depot 2241382
  • Loading history…
