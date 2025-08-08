 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Mafia: The Old Country Battlefield™ 6 Marvel Rivals Call of Duty® The First Descendant
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
8 August 2025 Build 19530881 Edited 8 August 2025 – 16:19:12 UTC by Wendy Share
This build has not been seen in a public branch.
Update notes via Steam Community

Hey everyone!

We just pushed another experimental version update. If you want to be the first to see the new features that will come to Unrailed you are in the right place!

You can access the experimental version via right click on Unrailed -> settings-> Betas.

Note that changes are not yet complete and things might change depending on your feedback.

You can give us feedback right here or on Discord ( https://discord.gg/unrailed ).

Changelog v-585-7f2fc11:

  • New: Cactus & Beaver characters added

  • New: Cardboard hat

  • Improvement: Warning toasts when trying to play online with an out of sync system clock or with low framerate

  • Crash fix: Possible crash fix with 8 players

  • Bug fix: Added missing classic mode screenshot

  • Bug fix: When carrying the cannon cart flag, it was playing the shooting animation even though it’s not shooting

  • Bug fix: Cannon cart is sometimes spamming particles in shop

  • Bug fix: The remove/add cartridge toggle button in the sandbox shop didn’t change its appearance based on its state

  • Bug fix: The sandbox station sometimes had physic issues (walking through items, couldn’t place wagon correctly)

  • Bug fix: It was possible to pick up the engine in the sandbox shop

  • Bug fix: Strange behaviour when placing a wagon from the sandbox shop directly to the storage

  • Bug fix: Lava blob not visible in shop on storage wagon

  • Bug fix: Lava blob ropes not visible when its carried

  • Bug fix: Wagon remove bubbles sometimes not deleted when scrolling in a replay

  • Bug fix: When using the bucket once with a milk wagon, the longer (milk wagon) effect duration stood even when milking directly an animal afterwards


See you on track!

Changed depots in experimental branch

View more data in app history for build 19530881
Windows Depot 2211171
macOS 64-bit Depot 2211172
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link