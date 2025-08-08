This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hey everyone!

We just pushed another experimental version update. If you want to be the first to see the new features that will come to Unrailed you are in the right place!

You can access the experimental version via right click on Unrailed -> settings-> Betas.

Note that changes are not yet complete and things might change depending on your feedback.

You can give us feedback right here or on Discord ( https://discord.gg/unrailed ).

Changelog v-585-7f2fc11:

New: Cactus & Beaver characters added

New: Cardboard hat

Improvement: Warning toasts when trying to play online with an out of sync system clock or with low framerate

Crash fix: Possible crash fix with 8 players

Bug fix: Added missing classic mode screenshot

Bug fix: When carrying the cannon cart flag, it was playing the shooting animation even though it’s not shooting

Bug fix: Cannon cart is sometimes spamming particles in shop

Bug fix: The remove/add cartridge toggle button in the sandbox shop didn’t change its appearance based on its state

Bug fix: The sandbox station sometimes had physic issues (walking through items, couldn’t place wagon correctly)

Bug fix: It was possible to pick up the engine in the sandbox shop

Bug fix: Strange behaviour when placing a wagon from the sandbox shop directly to the storage

Bug fix: Lava blob not visible in shop on storage wagon

Bug fix: Lava blob ropes not visible when its carried

Bug fix: Wagon remove bubbles sometimes not deleted when scrolling in a replay

Bug fix: When using the bucket once with a milk wagon, the longer (milk wagon) effect duration stood even when milking directly an animal afterwards



See you on track!