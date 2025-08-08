Implemented 3 extra animation tasks for sentient objects. Assassins and Widow Demons now play new animations in their AI scripts for modders to use as examples. Also fixed a couple minor bugs and removed some redundant model files from DLC assets.

There are now 28 new objects salvaged from the old DarkBASIC/FPSC archives, set up with INI scripts to easily load into the world editor with the "make=???" command.

Here's a list of the new objects for modders:

balcony, bridge, buildingTall, duct, fenceOld, helicopter2, houseOld, pillbox, powerbox, rubble, ruinsCity, ruinsCity2, ruinsHouse, ruinsHouse2, rustedCar, rustedTruck, tent, tentBig, terminal4, trashcan, tubes, walkthrough, ancientRamp, ancientPillar, ancientSupport, ancientRing, ancientGen, ancientPortal

included 3 new fan art sketches in the free EXTRAS DLC, by DOMiN (Twitter: @DOMiNTHEARTIST).

There will be a new BATTLES map after Brigand hits 500 reviews, but I gotta get Warlordocracy out of early access at the end of the month first, so it will be a minute.

Warlordocracy:

Complete list of changes:

SOURCE:

-You can now include 3 misc sentient animations in object folder (misc, misc2, and misc3).

-Fixed bug where turning music volume up from "off" in settings would not play current music.

-Fixed minor HUD label glitch in target info window when plugin text is set to "none".

-Fixed minor bug with setting death script in F1 GUI editor.

SCRIPTS:

-Assassins, Junebug, and Widow Demons now use misc animations in their AI scripts.

-(BATTLES) Fixed "Cancel" option in BATTLES selection screen.

RESOURCES:

-Added 28 new objects (and textures) for modders to use.

-Removed lots of redundant model files in DLC asset folders.

-Assassins and Junebug now have a misc animation (fidgeting).

-(EXTRAS) Added 3 new sketches to EXTRAS fan art folder (by DOMiN).

-Updated Builder's Manual.