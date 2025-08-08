 Skip to content
8 August 2025 Build 19530810
Update notes via Steam Community

Full launch is here and with it comes a special new map - Octopus Island.

Something like this was always in the back of my mind when designing the systems in TGL2, and all the pieces have come together to make it possible. On Octopus Island, you play children's games while risking your physical and mental health for the chance to win large sums of money.

You're free to leave at any time (via exporting the household) and return to normal life, but any traumatic status effects gained while on the island will stick with you.

What will prevail - your greed for ever more money or your sense of self-preservation?

Version 1.00.01

  • Add Octopus Island map and related special mod

  • Add Boston city map

  • Add tooltip to Empty Residential Land

  • taxFreeThreshold, disableRivals is now moddable

  • Character panel status percentage displays hovering over the icon OR text will show the tooltip

  • Only show missing ID warnings when importing a household if debug mode is on

  • Update some tutorial images

