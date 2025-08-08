Full launch is here and with it comes a special new map - Octopus Island.

Something like this was always in the back of my mind when designing the systems in TGL2, and all the pieces have come together to make it possible. On Octopus Island, you play children's games while risking your physical and mental health for the chance to win large sums of money.

You're free to leave at any time (via exporting the household) and return to normal life, but any traumatic status effects gained while on the island will stick with you.

What will prevail - your greed for ever more money or your sense of self-preservation?

Version 1.00.01