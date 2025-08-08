Just a quick update today regarding the "Press to restart" functionality in the game.
Previously you needed to complete a level before the ability to restart a level was enabled. This is now enabled on all levels, making it a bit easier to set your initial clear times without having to navigate back and restart the level.
Additionally changed the restart button to be a "hold to restart" button instead of an instant press. This will avoid any restarts by accident ruining that perfect run.
Happy sheeping everyone! Thanks for all the feedback so far.
Enabling Restart Button on All Levels
