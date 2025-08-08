 Skip to content
8 August 2025 Build 19530806 Edited 8 August 2025 – 17:09:15 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Just a quick update today regarding the "Press to restart" functionality in the game.

Previously you needed to complete a level before the ability to restart a level was enabled. This is now enabled on all levels, making it a bit easier to set your initial clear times without having to navigate back and restart the level.

Additionally changed the restart button to be a "hold to restart" button instead of an instant press. This will avoid any restarts by accident ruining that perfect run.

Happy sheeping everyone! Thanks for all the feedback so far.

