- Fixed Printer Boss's ink blobs not disappearing
- Readded basic, rare and ultra rare material drops
- Some refactoring done to optimize the game further
As always, don't forget to give feedback on Discord or via the feedback form in game. Have fun!
7656…) to be redirected to calculator
id/ or
profiles/
app/ or
sub/ or
bundle/ or
depot/
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update