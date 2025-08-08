 Skip to content
8 August 2025 Build 19530686 Edited 8 August 2025 – 16:09:16 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
✨New Playtest update is live! ✨

  • Fixed Printer Boss's ink blobs not disappearing
  • Readded basic, rare and ultra rare material drops
  • Some refactoring done to optimize the game further


As always, don't forget to give feedback on Discord or via the feedback form in game. Have fun!

