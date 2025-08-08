 Skip to content
8 August 2025 Build 19530622 Edited 8 August 2025 – 16:09:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
This is a small update with some more audio adjustments.

  • The master volume slider has been split into separate music and sound volume sliders.
  • The baseline volume of sound effects has been reduced to better match the old balance between music and sound (things shifted due to the music fidelity improvements in 1.8.8).

Changed files in this update

Windows Win32 Content Depot 432981
