- The master volume slider has been split into separate music and sound volume sliders.
- The baseline volume of sound effects has been reduced to better match the old balance between music and sound (things shifted due to the music fidelity improvements in 1.8.8).
Patch 1.8.9
This is a small update with some more audio adjustments.
