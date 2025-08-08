UI
Changed text size of repeatable techs to be bigger
Gameplay
Implemented guilds auto training option, upon reaching max skill level of 10, a unit learning from a guild will switch with a worker that does not have a 10 skill in that category.
Lowered difficulty of starting area mobs
Increased time to produce items
Added spacebar hotkey to pause and resume game
Increased rate at which wants satisfaction decreases
Made all guild buildings start out with Autotrain enabled
Increased training rate of higher tier guilds
Changed steel bar recipe back to needing iron ore instead of bars, previously wanted there to be less switching of production queues but ended up taking up a lot more production time when iron became obsolete
Decrease rate of gaining Tier in Wants
Bug Fixes
Fixed visual bug where appears workers are at a building but there's not
Fixed bug where making roads could have potential to bring an item stack to negative values
Fixed bug where units would not consume gear to replenish durability even when it was available
Fixed bug where it was not possible to activate defensive stance on armies
Fixed bug where it would appear that either combat stance was activated when it was not
Fixed bug where it would initially appear that equipment's durability was lower than max despite unit having just been recruited
Fixed bug where stone arrows bow would appear twice in higher tier buildings
Fixed bug where idle units would wander outside the town's bounds
Fixed tools not giving as big of bonus as intended
Fixed bug where overworld info toggle showed up in town view upon load
Fixed bug where some bows would start out with 0 durability
Fixed bug where units carrying bows in fights displayed as carrying nothing
Fixed bug where units would display attack animation but not actually attack (due to retargeting when inappropriate)
Fixed bug where spawner would keep spawning enemies despite being destroyed
Fixed bug where selecting a building in the building menu while one was already selected would cause the ghost of the previous one to lurk under the mouse cursor until restart
Fixed case where spawner might spawn while being destroyed causing a bug that would cause an enemy to ghost the node and fights to bug there
Fixed case where minotaur enemies sprites were being cut off and units behind them would appear to be over them
Fixed last tier of houses not requesting correct building materials
Fixed issue where enemies just spawned would not correctly interact with any fights that would happen on their node before they move
Fixed bug where destroying the tower animation does not properly play
Fixed bug where you could only toggle tool acceptance of a building once per opening UI
Fixed bug where if you placed a building at the edge of the current map then upgraded the floor would sometimes not update correctly
Fixed some recipes missing components, specifically steel tools
Fixed Manaium Staff and Legendary Materials bow not showing up in weapon templates
Fixed multiple armies not properly displaying in armies list
Changed files in this update