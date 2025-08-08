 Skip to content
8 August 2025 Build 19530584 Edited 8 August 2025 – 17:09:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

UI

  • Changed text size of repeatable techs to be bigger

Gameplay

  • Implemented guilds auto training option, upon reaching max skill level of 10, a unit learning from a guild will switch with a worker that does not have a 10 skill in that category.

  • Lowered difficulty of starting area mobs

  • Increased time to produce items

  • Added spacebar hotkey to pause and resume game

  • Increased rate at which wants satisfaction decreases

  • Made all guild buildings start out with Autotrain enabled

  • Increased training rate of higher tier guilds

  • Changed steel bar recipe back to needing iron ore instead of bars, previously wanted there to be less switching of production queues but ended up taking up a lot more production time when iron became obsolete

  • Decrease rate of gaining Tier in Wants

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed visual bug where appears workers are at a building but there's not

  • Fixed bug where making roads could have potential to bring an item stack to negative values

  • Fixed bug where units would not consume gear to replenish durability even when it was available

  • Fixed bug where it was not possible to activate defensive stance on armies

  • Fixed bug where it would appear that either combat stance was activated when it was not

  • Fixed bug where it would initially appear that equipment's durability was lower than max despite unit having just been recruited

  • Fixed bug where stone arrows bow would appear twice in higher tier buildings

  • Fixed bug where idle units would wander outside the town's bounds

  • Fixed tools not giving as big of bonus as intended

  • Fixed bug where overworld info toggle showed up in town view upon load

  • Fixed bug where some bows would start out with 0 durability

  • Fixed bug where units carrying bows in fights displayed as carrying nothing

  • Fixed bug where units would display attack animation but not actually attack (due to retargeting when inappropriate)

  • Fixed bug where spawner would keep spawning enemies despite being destroyed

  • Fixed bug where selecting a building in the building menu while one was already selected would cause the ghost of the previous one to lurk under the mouse cursor until restart

  • Fixed case where spawner might spawn while being destroyed causing a bug that would cause an enemy to ghost the node and fights to bug there

  • Fixed case where minotaur enemies sprites were being cut off and units behind them would appear to be over them

  • Fixed last tier of houses not requesting correct building materials

  • Fixed issue where enemies just spawned would not correctly interact with any fights that would happen on their node before they move

  • Fixed bug where destroying the tower animation does not properly play

  • Fixed bug where you could only toggle tool acceptance of a building once per opening UI

  • Fixed bug where if you placed a building at the edge of the current map then upgraded the floor would sometimes not update correctly

  • Fixed some recipes missing components, specifically steel tools

  • Fixed Manaium Staff and Legendary Materials bow not showing up in weapon templates

  • Fixed multiple armies not properly displaying in armies list






















Changed files in this update

