Changed text size of repeatable techs to be bigger

Decrease rate of gaining Tier in Wants

Changed steel bar recipe back to needing iron ore instead of bars, previously wanted there to be less switching of production queues but ended up taking up a lot more production time when iron became obsolete

Made all guild buildings start out with Autotrain enabled

Increased rate at which wants satisfaction decreases

Implemented guilds auto training option, upon reaching max skill level of 10, a unit learning from a guild will switch with a worker that does not have a 10 skill in that category.

Fixed visual bug where appears workers are at a building but there's not

Fixed bug where making roads could have potential to bring an item stack to negative values

Fixed bug where units would not consume gear to replenish durability even when it was available

Fixed bug where it was not possible to activate defensive stance on armies

Fixed bug where it would appear that either combat stance was activated when it was not

Fixed bug where it would initially appear that equipment's durability was lower than max despite unit having just been recruited

Fixed bug where stone arrows bow would appear twice in higher tier buildings

Fixed bug where idle units would wander outside the town's bounds

Fixed tools not giving as big of bonus as intended

Fixed bug where overworld info toggle showed up in town view upon load

Fixed bug where some bows would start out with 0 durability

Fixed bug where units carrying bows in fights displayed as carrying nothing

Fixed bug where units would display attack animation but not actually attack (due to retargeting when inappropriate)

Fixed bug where spawner would keep spawning enemies despite being destroyed

Fixed bug where selecting a building in the building menu while one was already selected would cause the ghost of the previous one to lurk under the mouse cursor until restart

Fixed case where spawner might spawn while being destroyed causing a bug that would cause an enemy to ghost the node and fights to bug there

Fixed case where minotaur enemies sprites were being cut off and units behind them would appear to be over them

Fixed last tier of houses not requesting correct building materials

Fixed issue where enemies just spawned would not correctly interact with any fights that would happen on their node before they move

Fixed bug where destroying the tower animation does not properly play

Fixed bug where you could only toggle tool acceptance of a building once per opening UI

Fixed bug where if you placed a building at the edge of the current map then upgraded the floor would sometimes not update correctly

Fixed some recipes missing components, specifically steel tools

Fixed Manaium Staff and Legendary Materials bow not showing up in weapon templates