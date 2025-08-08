Current Version
B2025.8.8 HotFix
- OK1-修复东罗马皇帝作为玩家自动创建军区的问题
- OK2-修复查看别人的战场战术时报错问题
- OK3-修复AI防御领主可能因为建造防御工事导致战场宽度变为负数的问题
- OK4-修复一些其他一些描述问题
B2025.8.8 HotFix
- OK1 - Fixed the issue where the Eastern Roman Emperor, when played as the player, automatically creates military districts.
- OK2 - Fixed the error that occurs when viewing others' battlefield tactics.
- OK3 - Fixed the problem where AI defensive lords might cause the battlefield width to become negative due to building defense fortifications.
- OK4 - Fixed some other description - related issues.
Changed files in this update