8 August 2025 Build 19530503 Edited 8 August 2025 – 16:09:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Current Version
B2025.8.8 HotFix

  • OK1-修复东罗马皇帝作为玩家自动创建军区的问题
  • OK2-修复查看别人的战场战术时报错问题
  • OK3-修复AI防御领主可能因为建造防御工事导致战场宽度变为负数的问题
  • OK4-修复一些其他一些描述问题

  • OK1 - Fixed the issue where the Eastern Roman Emperor, when played as the player, automatically creates military districts.
  • OK2 - Fixed the error that occurs when viewing others' battlefield tactics.
  • OK3 - Fixed the problem where AI defensive lords might cause the battlefield width to become negative due to building defense fortifications.
  • OK4 - Fixed some other description - related issues.

