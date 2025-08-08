This update makes the QOL of the game much better and fixes some more bugs!



-Fixed issue where enemy fragments were abnormally big.



-Added indicators on when you can use your abilities and items.



-Started foundation work on a potential item system.



-Huge optimizations from switching from realtime to baked lighting. This should mean much higher framerates with a tiny bit more loading time from testing.



-File size of game shrunk.



Thats all for now, im getting a lot of early updates out because of how much feedback needs to be addressed immediately.

