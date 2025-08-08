 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Mafia: The Old Country Battlefield™ 6 Marvel Rivals Call of Duty® The First Descendant
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
8 August 2025 Build 19530468 Edited 8 August 2025 – 16:09:16 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
This update makes the QOL of the game much better and fixes some more bugs!

-Fixed issue where enemy fragments were abnormally big.

-Added indicators on when you can use your abilities and items.

-Started foundation work on a potential item system.

-Huge optimizations from switching from realtime to baked lighting. This should mean much higher framerates with a tiny bit more loading time from testing.

-File size of game shrunk.

Thats all for now, im getting a lot of early updates out because of how much feedback needs to be addressed immediately.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3721201
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link