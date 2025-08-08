This update makes the QOL of the game much better and fixes some more bugs!
-Fixed issue where enemy fragments were abnormally big.
-Added indicators on when you can use your abilities and items.
-Started foundation work on a potential item system.
-Huge optimizations from switching from realtime to baked lighting. This should mean much higher framerates with a tiny bit more loading time from testing.
-File size of game shrunk.
Thats all for now, im getting a lot of early updates out because of how much feedback needs to be addressed immediately.
