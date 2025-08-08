After 15 months of development and more “just one last bug fix” all-nighters than I’d like to admit… the very first public playtest for Tales for the Long Nights is here.

This is the first time anyone will be able to try the game, which means it’s also the first time I get to hear what works, what doesn’t, and what on earth I was thinking when I designed certain encounters.

This playtest is still early development — I’m looking for feedback, balance notes, and bug reports from anyone brave enough to jump in. If you love turn-based tactics, roguelikes, or simply want to help shape the game in its formative stages, now’s the time.



Many thanks,

James