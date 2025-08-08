 Skip to content
8 August 2025 Build 19530398 Edited 8 August 2025 – 16:09:14 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Aug 8, 2025. Major update!


New character model

We now have a new character model which also comes with new animations. We now show the direction a player is walking perfectly with 8-direction sprite. There is also now a unique animation for running, as well as swinging your weapon.

Safe zones

Safe zones are now added! these are in a basic state at the moment, but will be improved upon. These zones do not guarantee safety but they have guards that will help clear zombies and a wall all around that helps keep zombies out.

Missions

There are now missions that can be claimed and completed for extra XP. You find these from the mission man NPC in safe zones.

Karma

Karma has been added, currently this does not affect gamepleay, but it will in the future. Doing good deeds gives you positive karma ... Try killing another player and you will see what happens to your Karma ...

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 3667971
