Aug 8, 2025. Major update!

New character model We now have a new character model which also comes with new animations. We now show the direction a player is walking perfectly with 8-direction sprite. There is also now a unique animation for running, as well as swinging your weapon.



Safe zones Safe zones are now added! these are in a basic state at the moment, but will be improved upon. These zones do not guarantee safety but they have guards that will help clear zombies and a wall all around that helps keep zombies out.



Missions There are now missions that can be claimed and completed for extra XP. You find these from the mission man NPC in safe zones.



Karma Karma has been added, currently this does not affect gamepleay, but it will in the future. Doing good deeds gives you positive karma ... Try killing another player and you will see what happens to your Karma ...