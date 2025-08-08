- An animated click target icon will now appear when you click to move. This will better help players know where they clicked and are moving their character to.
- Fixed a bug where the mouse click and player movement targets were far off.
- Fixed numerous bugs with certain conversation skill checks not awarding XP.
- Fixed several conversation non-skill check nodes providing XP when they should not have.
- Fixed bug where soldiers on Nabi did not provide XP if killed with the vents or via airstrike.
More to come! Thanks again for all your support and feedback.
Changed files in this update