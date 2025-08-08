 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Mafia: The Old Country Battlefield™ 6 Marvel Rivals Call of Duty® The First Descendant
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
8 August 2025 Build 19530391 Edited 8 August 2025 – 15:46:18 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Updates:

  • An animated click target icon will now appear when you click to move. This will better help players know where they clicked and are moving their character to.
  • Fixed a bug where the mouse click and player movement targets were far off.
  • Fixed numerous bugs with certain conversation skill checks not awarding XP.
  • Fixed several conversation non-skill check nodes providing XP when they should not have.
  • Fixed bug where soldiers on Nabi did not provide XP if killed with the vents or via airstrike.


More to come! Thanks again for all your support and feedback.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2734271
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link