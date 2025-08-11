### Added

- Performance metrics when interacting with the messenger phone app

### Fixed

- ep6s40a: `Not right now` choice selection leads to Samantha's sex scene

- ep6s112a: Story logic with losing a fight (Imre or Ryan) and taking a dive

- ep6s115c: Story logic with losing a fight and wolf frat responding as you won

- ep6s115f: Story logic with losing a fight (Imre or Ryan) and taking a dive

- ep6s125b: Earn "The Favorite" achievement without losing to Grayson

- ep6s125c: Earn "The Unyielding" achievement without losing to Chris

- ep6s80: Penelope's text message is non-blocking

- ep6s99: Riley kissing MC when not his girlfriend

- ep6s101: Aubrey's text message is non-blocking

- credits: Typos

- ep6s103b: Missing NSFW warning and scene gallery replay termination

- ep4s51m: `AttributeError: EP4S51M_AUBREY`

- ep5s110b: Incorrect image size

- ep5s89d: Story logic

- ep6s75: `AttributeError: Friend`

- ep6s75: `AttributeError: type object 'MessengerService' has no attribute 'add_message'`

- ep1s63: Typos

- ep6s96b: Dialogue logic

- ep2s15a: `TypeError: 'bool' object is not callable`

### Changed

- ep6s115d: Improved fight winner logic

- internal: Automatic saving store to disk for developers