### Added
- Performance metrics when interacting with the messenger phone app
### Fixed
- ep6s40a: `Not right now` choice selection leads to Samantha's sex scene
- ep6s112a: Story logic with losing a fight (Imre or Ryan) and taking a dive
- ep6s115c: Story logic with losing a fight and wolf frat responding as you won
- ep6s115f: Story logic with losing a fight (Imre or Ryan) and taking a dive
- ep6s125b: Earn "The Favorite" achievement without losing to Grayson
- ep6s125c: Earn "The Unyielding" achievement without losing to Chris
- ep6s80: Penelope's text message is non-blocking
- ep6s99: Riley kissing MC when not his girlfriend
- ep6s101: Aubrey's text message is non-blocking
- credits: Typos
- ep6s103b: Missing NSFW warning and scene gallery replay termination
- ep4s51m: `AttributeError: EP4S51M_AUBREY`
- ep5s110b: Incorrect image size
- ep5s89d: Story logic
- ep6s75: `AttributeError: Friend`
- ep6s75: `AttributeError: type object 'MessengerService' has no attribute 'add_message'`
- ep1s63: Typos
- ep6s96b: Dialogue logic
- ep2s15a: `TypeError: 'bool' object is not callable`
### Changed
- ep6s115d: Improved fight winner logic
- internal: Automatic saving store to disk for developers
