 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Mafia: The Old Country Battlefield™ 6 Marvel Rivals Call of Duty® The First Descendant
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
8 August 2025 Build 19530123 Edited 8 August 2025 – 18:09:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello!

Another patch notes time. Here is the list of new fixes launched with 0.5.6 patch.

Quests & Cinematics

  • Harvest Moon quest: fixed default plant rotation in bedding and tightened up the final logic.

  • Fixed a couple issues related to Simple Life.

  • Repositioned certain tablets in Ghost in the Past

NPC & Guest Behavior

  • Disabled “Retire/Dismiss” for ship crew and blocked guest assignment when the hotel is closed.

  • Forced guest ships to depart on hotel closure and prevented crews from getting stuck at docks.

  • Fixed some issues with Greta’s sleeping actions.

  • Fixed a few issues with turneep animations and fixed their missing hat slot on load.

  • Corrected the shower trigger so hygiene now actually increases.

Task System & Validation

  • Added a few more continuous save-load validation checks for ghost tasks and ghost items in save files.

  • Added a save-load validation for broken Move To SellZone tasks, bento positioning, and check-in routines.

  • Tweaked the elevator-shaft navmesh collider to stop Gustav from getting stuck.

Cooking, Crafting & Items

  • Simplified cooking-task naming logic and added a save-load validator to prevent name collisions.

  • Added Tip Jar.

  • Added the Lightbulb Blueprint unlock at Crafting-202 research.

  • Added infinite-position validation for out-of-bounds items.

  • Added display-category slots to various processable items.

  • Excluded a few problematic items from merchant inventory.

Other

  • Added a confirmation dialog on hotel open/close; ESC now closes the action wheel and nested-scroll is fixed.

  • Added requested items to the Arcade Room.

  • Fixed a few issues related to supply-list markers.

  • Fixed helper transforms for the Weaving Machine and Tools Station.

  • Fixed the frontyard stone collider and expanded the blocking helper collider so items won’t fall through.

  • Fixed the guest accommodation UI showing incorrect values sometimes.

Known Issues

  • Cutscene after open hotel action make the game unresponsive and requires to restart the game - Fix is ready and will be uploaded shortly

Changed files in this update

Depot 2183671
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link