Hello!
Another patch notes time. Here is the list of new fixes launched with 0.5.6 patch.
Quests & Cinematics
Harvest Moon quest: fixed default plant rotation in bedding and tightened up the final logic.
Fixed a couple issues related to Simple Life.
Repositioned certain tablets in Ghost in the Past
NPC & Guest Behavior
Disabled “Retire/Dismiss” for ship crew and blocked guest assignment when the hotel is closed.
Forced guest ships to depart on hotel closure and prevented crews from getting stuck at docks.
Fixed some issues with Greta’s sleeping actions.
Fixed a few issues with turneep animations and fixed their missing hat slot on load.
Corrected the shower trigger so hygiene now actually increases.
Task System & Validation
Added a few more continuous save-load validation checks for ghost tasks and ghost items in save files.
Added a save-load validation for broken Move To SellZone tasks, bento positioning, and check-in routines.
Tweaked the elevator-shaft navmesh collider to stop Gustav from getting stuck.
Cooking, Crafting & Items
Simplified cooking-task naming logic and added a save-load validator to prevent name collisions.
Added Tip Jar.
Added the Lightbulb Blueprint unlock at Crafting-202 research.
Added infinite-position validation for out-of-bounds items.
Added display-category slots to various processable items.
Excluded a few problematic items from merchant inventory.
Other
Added a confirmation dialog on hotel open/close; ESC now closes the action wheel and nested-scroll is fixed.
Added requested items to the Arcade Room.
Fixed a few issues related to supply-list markers.
Fixed helper transforms for the Weaving Machine and Tools Station.
Fixed the frontyard stone collider and expanded the blocking helper collider so items won’t fall through.
Fixed the guest accommodation UI showing incorrect values sometimes.
Known Issues
Cutscene after open hotel action make the game unresponsive and requires to restart the game - Fix is ready and will be uploaded shortly
