📊 Improved stat tracking so your progress, scores, and records are always accurate and up to date.

🏆 Fixed achievement unlocking issues – every achievement you earn should now appear correctly.

🖥️ Interface improvements – menus, buttons, and UI elements now work smoothly and look sharper.

⚔️ Balanced army parameter calculations for fairer, more consistent management.

🧭 Made explorer missions more stable to prevent unexpected interruptions.

💼 Fixed steal and business missions so they give the proper rewards.

🚀 Optimized performance for faster loading, smoother gameplay, and lower resource use.

🌐 Corrected translation mistakes across several languages for clearer communication.

📜 Mission screen fixes – information now displays clearly and completely.

☢️ Resolved multiple issues with the nuke bomb mechanic so it behaves as intended.

🗺️ Updated country dashboard for better clarity and more useful info.

💾 Rebuilt parts of the save system for more reliable saving/loading.