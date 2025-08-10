Changelog – 1.0.1.5
📊 Improved stat tracking so your progress, scores, and records are always accurate and up to date.
🏆 Fixed achievement unlocking issues – every achievement you earn should now appear correctly.
🖥️ Interface improvements – menus, buttons, and UI elements now work smoothly and look sharper.
⚔️ Balanced army parameter calculations for fairer, more consistent management.
🧭 Made explorer missions more stable to prevent unexpected interruptions.
💼 Fixed steal and business missions so they give the proper rewards.
🚀 Optimized performance for faster loading, smoother gameplay, and lower resource use.
🌐 Corrected translation mistakes across several languages for clearer communication.
📜 Mission screen fixes – information now displays clearly and completely.
☢️ Resolved multiple issues with the nuke bomb mechanic so it behaves as intended.
🗺️ Updated country dashboard for better clarity and more useful info.
💾 Rebuilt parts of the save system for more reliable saving/loading.
🐞 Squashed a wide range of smaller bugs for improved stability and overall enjoyment.
📱 Sneak Peek – Mobile Version Coming Soon!
We’ve heard you loud and clear! The demand for a mobile version has been huge, and we’re working hard to bring Countryballs: Power Protocol to your phones and tablets very soon. Stay tuned for more details – it’s going to be epic!
Thank you for your continued support and feedback – you’re helping us make this the best Countryballs game ever!
Changed files in this update