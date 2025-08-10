 Skip to content
10 August 2025 Build 19530111 Edited 11 August 2025 – 13:26:31 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Changelog – 1.0.1.5

  • 📊 Improved stat tracking so your progress, scores, and records are always accurate and up to date.

  • 🏆 Fixed achievement unlocking issues – every achievement you earn should now appear correctly.

  • 🖥️ Interface improvements – menus, buttons, and UI elements now work smoothly and look sharper.

  • ⚔️ Balanced army parameter calculations for fairer, more consistent management.

  • 🧭 Made explorer missions more stable to prevent unexpected interruptions.

  • 💼 Fixed steal and business missions so they give the proper rewards.

  • 🚀 Optimized performance for faster loading, smoother gameplay, and lower resource use.

  • 🌐 Corrected translation mistakes across several languages for clearer communication.

  • 📜 Mission screen fixes – information now displays clearly and completely.

  • ☢️ Resolved multiple issues with the nuke bomb mechanic so it behaves as intended.

  • 🗺️ Updated country dashboard for better clarity and more useful info.

  • 💾 Rebuilt parts of the save system for more reliable saving/loading.

  • 🐞 Squashed a wide range of smaller bugs for improved stability and overall enjoyment.

📱 Sneak Peek – Mobile Version Coming Soon!

We’ve heard you loud and clear! The demand for a mobile version has been huge, and we’re working hard to bring Countryballs: Power Protocol to your phones and tablets very soon. Stay tuned for more details – it’s going to be epic!

Thank you for your continued support and feedback – you’re helping us make this the best Countryballs game ever!

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 3780061
  • Loading history…
