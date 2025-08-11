I can't thank you all enough!



A year ago I wasn't sure if anyone would even notice this little game. But the support in forums, the discord, and all the wishlists - I truly couldn't have gotten this far without your support! ✨



Firefly Village is an intentionally smaller, cozier take on farming sims, so I made sure to price it affordably to reflect that. PLUS it's on sale for launch week, so you can grab it even cheaper!



Wait, am I actually going to make any money at this rate??? 😅



If you enjoy the game, please consider leaving an honest review. Even a short one makes a huge difference for the Steam algorithm and helps other players discover the game. 📈



Thanks again for being part of this journey with me! ❤️



Josh