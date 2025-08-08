 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Mafia: The Old Country Battlefield™ 6 Marvel Rivals Call of Duty® The First Descendant
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
8 August 2025 Build 19530071 Edited 8 August 2025 – 15:39:29 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Fixed Oba Doba's heck invaders not moving toward camp
Fixed the ability to delete stash balls
Fixed Pren unlocking a duplicate shark

On Windows, changed the process name to properly display the game's title

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3005621
  • Loading history…
Linux Steam Deck Depot 3005622
  • Loading history…
Linux Depot 3005623
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link