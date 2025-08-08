Fixed Oba Doba's heck invaders not moving toward camp
Fixed the ability to delete stash balls
Fixed Pren unlocking a duplicate shark
On Windows, changed the process name to properly display the game's title
Drop Pockets 0.76.91 hotfix
