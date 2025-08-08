 Skip to content
Major 8 August 2025 Build 19529855 Edited 8 August 2025 – 16:46:15 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello hoomans! ːcathspawː
Today is International Cat Day, a global celebration of all catkind! ːfofino2ː
It is a time to recognize the joy, companionship, and mystery that cats bring into our lives, while also raising awareness about the countless cats around the world still waiting for love, safety, and a forever home.


To celebrate this special day, we have some exciting news.

The new update for A Park Full of Cats is now live! ːwrycatː
If you can, consider supporting a local shelter, adopting, or simply spreading the word about the importance of feline welfare. Every small action makes a difference. And don't forget to have fun with your feline companions, they need it too.

And so you know: A Building Full of Cats 2 is on sale right now! So of you haven’t played it yet now is the perfect time!

Thank you for all your support. We hope you enjoy our special update for A Park Full of Cats.

Love and purrs
The Devcats ฅ^•ﻌ•^ฅ

