We're still working on this game. Porting to low power devices is kinda annoying so we take it slow.
But they allow us to make the game more performant. This should be particularly noticeable on the Steam Deck and on low end PCs.
- Loading should be much faster on low end devices.
- Opening the map on low end devices should not make the game stutter anymore.
- Impact of lights and shadows on FPS should be greatly improved. You should be able to play on Steam Deck with max resolutions and shadows without problem, at 60 FPS now.
- Fixed a bug where the game would always set the language you put on Steam and not the language you selected in game, upon restarting the game.
Performance upgrade July 2025
