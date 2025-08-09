 Skip to content
9 August 2025 Build 19529833 Edited 9 August 2025 – 13:09:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Hello!
We're still working on this game. Porting to low power devices is kinda annoying so we take it slow.

But they allow us to make the game more performant. This should be particularly noticeable on the Steam Deck and on low end PCs.

- Loading should be much faster on low end devices.
- Opening the map on low end devices should not make the game stutter anymore.
- Impact of lights and shadows on FPS should be greatly improved. You should be able to play on Steam Deck with max resolutions and shadows without problem, at 60 FPS now.
- Fixed a bug where the game would always set the language you put on Steam and not the language you selected in game, upon restarting the game.

As always, if you have issues, leave a message on the Steam Forums, our discord, or send us an email at support@tsukumogami.software .

