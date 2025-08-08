 Skip to content
8 August 2025 Build 19529754
Update notes via Steam Community
EARLY ACCESS 0.7.2.1
- Game should now automatically re-connect if initial connection
to a session fails due to the invalidation error.
- Host should no longer leave the session when a client is kicked/disconnected.
- Added testing code to further improve connection related things.
New popups may appear during connecting and disconnecting
to sessions.
- Added new decoration, collission and improvements to the
Deliveries town map.
- Improved Lorry steering.
- Improved repair QTE so it can no longer be spammed.

KNOWN MAJOR BUGS:
- Lorry is somewhat jittery and spazzy client-side, depending
on ping amount.
- Having the pause menu open will stop player movement
when inside the Lorry even if the Lorry is moving.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3448381
Linux Depot 3448382
