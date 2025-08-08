EARLY ACCESS 0.7.2.1

- Game should now automatically re-connect if initial connection

to a session fails due to the invalidation error.

- Host should no longer leave the session when a client is kicked/disconnected.

- Added testing code to further improve connection related things.

New popups may appear during connecting and disconnecting

to sessions.

- Added new decoration, collission and improvements to the

Deliveries town map.

- Improved Lorry steering.

- Improved repair QTE so it can no longer be spammed.



KNOWN MAJOR BUGS:

- Lorry is somewhat jittery and spazzy client-side, depending

on ping amount.

- Having the pause menu open will stop player movement

when inside the Lorry even if the Lorry is moving.