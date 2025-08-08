Hi everyone,

Today’s patch is focused mainly on bug fixes.

Aside from fixing issues, tomorrow I’ll begin optimizing player interactions with objects and improving controller support. Hopefully, by the end of this weekend, you’ll be able to enjoy a smooth experience on the Steam Deck!

Camera Adjustment: In Build Mode, the camera will now automatically avoid obstacles such as walls and ceilings when placing decorations.



Plushies: Added adorable plushies to the plushie stall in the market—be sure to check them out!



Improvement: The True North building in the Central Market has received a fresh coat of paint and polish.



Balance: Adjusted the room attributes for the Act 2 Inn.

Bug Fixes:

Fixed a crash when the newspaper displayed both a North Star award and an advertisement at the same time.

Fixed a visual glitch in Luka’s letter tutorial.

Fixed an issue where loan interest was being deducted twice.

Fixed an issue where Players can no longer sell items when their gold is negative.

The Magic Stall in the market will no longer spawn, as it’s not ready yet.

Fixed room prices stays 0 in the Act 2 Inn’s bedroom even after decoration.

Fixed an issue where random chests could spawn in mid-air or on top of characters.

Fixed an issue where the Pumpkin Lantern could not be picked up after placement.

Thank you for your patience and support!