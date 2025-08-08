New Features
• Terraform Monitor UI now supports mouse input.
• Scanner module now has separate actions for turning on/off and cycling between resources (next/previous).
• Added controller and keyboard config menu. You can now view and rebind controls directly.
• All keyboard/controller glyphs added and now display correctly when controls are remapped.
• New objective added to the “Find Blueprint Disks” mission: locate blueprint vaults.
• Blueprint vaults now auto-deconstruct after looting.
• You can now look up and down using mouse or left stick.
General Improvements
• Load/Save menu opens faster and lazy-loads thumbnails to reduce waiting time.
• Load/Save menu now sorted by seed, with most recent seeds shown first.
• Save file thumbnails now show playtime instead of percentage.
• Loading screen now closes after game is fully loaded (instead of slightly early).
• World generation is now more reliable and fails much less often.
• World generation now skips unnecessary LODs to save memory.
• World chunks now dynamically generate their LODs in background threads.
• Hidden chunks and decorative rocks now fully unload from memory, reducing memory usage and preventing leaks.
• Compass:
• Now shows real icons instead of placeholder icons.
• Distance is shown only when item is centered on screen.
• Important items now have colored backgrounds for better visibility.
• Notifications:
• Moved to the top of the screen.
• Now supports two slots.
• Permanent notifications added for: low power, radiation, cable disconnection, and overlays.
• Permanent notifications dismissed when player performs the related action.
• Hidden when using any machine UI.
• Camera movement speed is now smoother and more consistent.
• Camera orbit speed setting is now more effective.
• Controller right stick now rotates camera instead of zooming.
• Right stick press now toggles zoom by 25%.
• Power overlay no longer shows UI elements that are too far from the player.
• Cables now auto-destroy with animation after 1 second of disconnection.
• Main menu header color updated for improved readability.
Balance Changes
• Regolith fuel capacity increased from 300 to 400.
• Silica and sulfur now mine 20% faster and use 20% less power.
Bug Fixes
• Feedback form title not fully capitalized.
• Wagon module connections no longer serialize incorrect values causing exceptions.
• Load/save menu continued loading data after being closed, causing lag.
• Radio tower working without power.
• Bikes appearing on compass before discovery.
• All mineables are appearing in scanner module instead of just resource deposits.
• Rover now correctly consumes power when moving backward.
• Printer menu exception causing soft-locks.
• Wagon power consumption when first created.
• Memory leaks during world generation.
• Overlay buttons not displaying correct glyphs sometimes.
• Powered-off Blossom units having lights on.
• Rovers jumping when first printed.
Version 0.0.7 – Patch Notes
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update