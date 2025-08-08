 Skip to content
8 August 2025 Build 19529636
Update notes
New Features
• Terraform Monitor UI now supports mouse input.
• Scanner module now has separate actions for turning on/off and cycling between resources (next/previous).
• Added controller and keyboard config menu. You can now view and rebind controls directly.
• All keyboard/controller glyphs added and now display correctly when controls are remapped.
• New objective added to the “Find Blueprint Disks” mission: locate blueprint vaults.
• Blueprint vaults now auto-deconstruct after looting.
• You can now look up and down using mouse or left stick.

General Improvements
• Load/Save menu opens faster and lazy-loads thumbnails to reduce waiting time.
• Load/Save menu now sorted by seed, with most recent seeds shown first.
• Save file thumbnails now show playtime instead of percentage.
• Loading screen now closes after game is fully loaded (instead of slightly early).
• World generation is now more reliable and fails much less often.
• World generation now skips unnecessary LODs to save memory.
• World chunks now dynamically generate their LODs in background threads.
• Hidden chunks and decorative rocks now fully unload from memory, reducing memory usage and preventing leaks.
• Compass:
• Now shows real icons instead of placeholder icons.
• Distance is shown only when item is centered on screen.
• Important items now have colored backgrounds for better visibility.
• Notifications:
• Moved to the top of the screen.
• Now supports two slots.
• Permanent notifications added for: low power, radiation, cable disconnection, and overlays.
• Permanent notifications dismissed when player performs the related action.
• Hidden when using any machine UI.
• Camera movement speed is now smoother and more consistent.
• Camera orbit speed setting is now more effective.
• Controller right stick now rotates camera instead of zooming.
• Right stick press now toggles zoom by 25%.
• Power overlay no longer shows UI elements that are too far from the player.
• Cables now auto-destroy with animation after 1 second of disconnection.
• Main menu header color updated for improved readability.

Balance Changes
• Regolith fuel capacity increased from 300 to 400.
• Silica and sulfur now mine 20% faster and use 20% less power.

Bug Fixes
• Feedback form title not fully capitalized.
• Wagon module connections no longer serialize incorrect values causing exceptions.
• Load/save menu continued loading data after being closed, causing lag.
• Radio tower working without power.
• Bikes appearing on compass before discovery.
• All mineables are appearing in scanner module instead of just resource deposits.
• Rover now correctly consumes power when moving backward.
• Printer menu exception causing soft-locks.
• Wagon power consumption when first created.
• Memory leaks during world generation.
• Overlay buttons not displaying correct glyphs sometimes.
• Powered-off Blossom units having lights on.
• Rovers jumping when first printed.

