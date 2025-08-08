New Features

• Terraform Monitor UI now supports mouse input.

• Scanner module now has separate actions for turning on/off and cycling between resources (next/previous).

• Added controller and keyboard config menu. You can now view and rebind controls directly.

• All keyboard/controller glyphs added and now display correctly when controls are remapped.

• New objective added to the “Find Blueprint Disks” mission: locate blueprint vaults.

• Blueprint vaults now auto-deconstruct after looting.

• You can now look up and down using mouse or left stick.



General Improvements

• Load/Save menu opens faster and lazy-loads thumbnails to reduce waiting time.

• Load/Save menu now sorted by seed, with most recent seeds shown first.

• Save file thumbnails now show playtime instead of percentage.

• Loading screen now closes after game is fully loaded (instead of slightly early).

• World generation is now more reliable and fails much less often.

• World generation now skips unnecessary LODs to save memory.

• World chunks now dynamically generate their LODs in background threads.

• Hidden chunks and decorative rocks now fully unload from memory, reducing memory usage and preventing leaks.

• Compass:

• Now shows real icons instead of placeholder icons.

• Distance is shown only when item is centered on screen.

• Important items now have colored backgrounds for better visibility.

• Notifications:

• Moved to the top of the screen.

• Now supports two slots.

• Permanent notifications added for: low power, radiation, cable disconnection, and overlays.

• Permanent notifications dismissed when player performs the related action.

• Hidden when using any machine UI.

• Camera movement speed is now smoother and more consistent.

• Camera orbit speed setting is now more effective.

• Controller right stick now rotates camera instead of zooming.

• Right stick press now toggles zoom by 25%.

• Power overlay no longer shows UI elements that are too far from the player.

• Cables now auto-destroy with animation after 1 second of disconnection.

• Main menu header color updated for improved readability.



Balance Changes

• Regolith fuel capacity increased from 300 to 400.

• Silica and sulfur now mine 20% faster and use 20% less power.



Bug Fixes

• Feedback form title not fully capitalized.

• Wagon module connections no longer serialize incorrect values causing exceptions.

• Load/save menu continued loading data after being closed, causing lag.

• Radio tower working without power.

• Bikes appearing on compass before discovery.

• All mineables are appearing in scanner module instead of just resource deposits.

• Rover now correctly consumes power when moving backward.

• Printer menu exception causing soft-locks.

• Wagon power consumption when first created.

• Memory leaks during world generation.

• Overlay buttons not displaying correct glyphs sometimes.

• Powered-off Blossom units having lights on.

• Rovers jumping when first printed.