Hello Car Dealers!

Phantom Cortega

Other changes:

Updated the courier model in the delivery van.



Improved the scanner’s behavior on vehicles in car wash and body repair zones - reduced highlighting of areas that cannot be accessed with tools.



Fixed a bug where the scanner sound could be heard even when sounds were muted in the settings.



Fixed a bug where the scanner would continue to make sounds after scanning was completed.



Here’s Hotfix #53, featuring a brand new car!The car will be available on the listing portal starting from player reputation level 7.Read more about the car:💬 Let us know what you think onandWe’re also collecting your suggestions and feedback in this thread:P.S. Our friends athave a new promo running as part of the Tiny Teams Sale! Also, a reminder thatis available in a