Phantom Cortega
The car will be available on the listing portal starting from player reputation level 7.
Read more about the car:
https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/2404880/view/500580991657574821
Other changes:
- Updated the courier model in the delivery van.
- Improved the scanner’s behavior on vehicles in car wash and body repair zones - reduced highlighting of areas that cannot be accessed with tools.
- Fixed a bug where the scanner sound could be heard even when sounds were muted in the settings.
- Fixed a bug where the scanner would continue to make sounds after scanning was completed.
We’re also collecting your suggestions and feedback in this thread:
https://steamcommunity.com/app/2404880/discussions/0/604157805816993720/
