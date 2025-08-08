 Skip to content
8 August 2025 Build 19529635 Edited 8 August 2025 – 15:59:17 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello Car Dealers!

Here’s Hotfix #53, featuring a brand new car!

Phantom Cortega



The car will be available on the listing portal starting from player reputation level 7.

Read more about the car:
https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/2404880/view/500580991657574821

Other changes:

  • Updated the courier model in the delivery van.
  • Improved the scanner’s behavior on vehicles in car wash and body repair zones - reduced highlighting of areas that cannot be accessed with tools.
  • Fixed a bug where the scanner sound could be heard even when sounds were muted in the settings.
  • Fixed a bug where the scanner would continue to make sounds after scanning was completed.


💬 Let us know what you think on Steam and Discord!





We’re also collecting your suggestions and feedback in this thread:
https://steamcommunity.com/app/2404880/discussions/0/604157805816993720/




P.S. Our friends at Mind Control Games have a new promo running as part of the Tiny Teams Sale! Also, a reminder that Cash Cleaner Simulator is available in a bundle with Car Dealer Simulator!

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 2404881
