KESTREL 0-2 Changes:
KESTREL 0-2 Disguise will now copy Clothings from other players. KESTREL 0-2 Disguise Meele attack is now more Reliable to Hit Survivors.
KESTREL 0-2 Attacking behavior has been changed. It now more Reliable to Meele Attack
KESTREL 0-2 reduced the "LOW DISTNACE" trigger range.
KESTREL 0-2 character Size.
KESTREL 0-2 Idle Animation.
KESTREL 0-2 Teleport functionality, you can hold down 1 to see your Teleport Destination. KESTREL 0-2 Teleport CD from 60 to 30sec.
KESTREL 0-2 Teleport causes a 2sec Attack delay similar to NITROUS PM56-C Dash.
KESTREL 0-2 Nurse Set Bundle Hat and Skin included with a Medic Nurse hat. for a price of 5USD.
Added:
TV's play a Ambience Sound when they are enabled.
Leaderboards + remade the Stats and achievement saving system.
Steam Inventory filters.
Wardrobe Catalog: you are able to view the Items now.
Fixed:
Closets won't "Block" or "Moveaway" Players. anymore
EMMA A-1 ceiling ability won't block players anymore.
EMMA A-1 ceiling moving cause sometimes being stuck between high Objects.
Wardrobe Items Showed the wrong name.
Acoins won't turn Pink anymore.
While Dancing and being crouched broke the Camera.
Factory Toolbox being gray and not blue how it originally was.
Survivors could Levitate/Push other Survivors when Looking up.
Fixed 1000 shots, but 1 bullet gets wasted.
Survivors after QTE being at theexact position where the animatronic is standing.
Changed:
Reduced The Size of the Reviving Hitbox, you now able to pickup Bags below the Circle.
Survivor's have a more yellow color of the lamp.
LAST RETAR Aqua skin now have blue gas.
EMMA A-1 ceiling cancel has 1 sec delay.
Changed files in this update