KESTREL 0-2 Changes:

KESTREL 0-2 Teleport functionality, you can hold down 1 to see your Teleport Destination. KESTREL 0-2 Teleport CD from 60 to 30sec. KESTREL 0-2 Teleport causes a 2sec Attack delay similar to NITROUS PM56-C Dash.

KESTREL 0-2 Attacking behavior has been changed. It now more Reliable to Meele Attack

KESTREL 0-2 Disguise will now copy Clothings from other players. KESTREL 0-2 Disguise Meele attack is now more Reliable to Hit Survivors.

KESTREL 0-2 Nurse Set Bundle Hat and Skin included with a Medic Nurse hat. for a price of 5USD.

Added:

Wardrobe Catalog: you are able to view the Items now.

Leaderboards + remade the Stats and achievement saving system.

TV's play a Ambience Sound when they are enabled.

Fixed:

Closets won't "Block" or "Moveaway" Players. anymore

EMMA A-1 ceiling ability won't block players anymore.

EMMA A-1 ceiling moving cause sometimes being stuck between high Objects.

Wardrobe Items Showed the wrong name.

Acoins won't turn Pink anymore.

While Dancing and being crouched broke the Camera.

Factory Toolbox being gray and not blue how it originally was.

Survivors could Levitate/Push other Survivors when Looking up.

Fixed 1000 shots, but 1 bullet gets wasted.