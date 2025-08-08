- Fixed wrong offset of custommaps/chatacters search buttons in respective menus.
- Fixed that the sound of exiting the help menu was played when the Escape key is pressed in submenu.
- Optimised help menu.
- Fixed typo in Entity Prefaber error message.
- Fixed incorrect items picking up on high FPS.
- Fixed that teleportation ball didn't dissapear when player materialised in some walls.
- Fixed that special items didn't keep their special properties in random run.
- Fixed wrong position and behaviour of special items on steammachine and pandemonium levels.
- Fixed wrong hitbox of drawers.
- Fixed incorrect sound of darkness burned by flashlight in personal hell.
1.4.17
- Added additional links in main menu.
Versions 1.4.14 and 1.4.15 are related to the game working on mobile devices.
Changed files in this update