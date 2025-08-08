 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Mafia: The Old Country Battlefield™ 6 Marvel Rivals Call of Duty® Deadlock
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
8 August 2025 Build 19529495 Edited 8 August 2025 – 20:09:02 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
1.4.16
  • Fixed wrong offset of custommaps/chatacters search buttons in respective menus.
  • Fixed that the sound of exiting the help menu was played when the Escape key is pressed in submenu.
  • Optimised help menu.
  • Fixed typo in Entity Prefaber error message.
  • Fixed incorrect items picking up on high FPS.
  • Fixed that teleportation ball didn't dissapear when player materialised in some walls.
  • Fixed that special items didn't keep their special properties in random run.
  • Fixed wrong position and behaviour of special items on steammachine and pandemonium levels.
  • Fixed wrong hitbox of drawers.
  • Fixed incorrect sound of darkness burned by flashlight in personal hell.


1.4.17
  • Added additional links in main menu.


Versions 1.4.14 and 1.4.15 are related to the game working on mobile devices.

Changed files in this update

Windows D'lirium Content Depot 670161
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link