We’re proud to announce the expansion of our flying map selection with the brand new Police Station micro map!

This compact yet immersive environment is designed for indoor FPV flying, especially with micro drones. Navigate narrow corridors, duck under desks, and weave through tight office spaces in a detailed law enforcement facility. Perfect for freestyle, time trials, and technical skill runs.

Police Station environment

Available for $4.99 in the in-game store, or included with the Micro Drone Edition DLC.

The map features custom gates that match the police station setting, adding to the realism and challenge, as well as unique collectibles for challenges placed throughout the environment.

New map also means new challenges and racetracks! This item includes:

4 new micro race tracks

4 new micro challenges

Racetracks with special visual gates

Custom collectibles available in Police Station challenges

Alongside the new map, Update 2.7.5 also includes various bug fixes and UX improvements to ensure a smoother and more polished flying experience.

