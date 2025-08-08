 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Mafia: The Old Country Battlefield™ 6 Marvel Rivals Call of Duty® The First Descendant
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
8 August 2025 Build 19529284 Edited 8 August 2025 – 14:26:17 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Fixes
- Consumables and enemies spawning in walls and water
- Tick on logo achievement
- Latejoin into darkness on Antenna mission
- Dying in darkness softlock
- And other smaller fixes

Updates
- Dropdown with region in lobby list

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bitEnglish Depot 2543511
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link