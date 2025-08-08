Fixes
- Consumables and enemies spawning in walls and water
- Tick on logo achievement
- Latejoin into darkness on Antenna mission
- Dying in darkness softlock
- And other smaller fixes
Updates
- Dropdown with region in lobby list
GUNTOUCHABLES v1.0.1
